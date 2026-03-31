Spire Wealth Management Sells 17,706 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 145.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UAPR opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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