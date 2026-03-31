Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases $18,390.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Tarun Lal acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $18,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,588.40. This trade represents a 9.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a P/E ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.