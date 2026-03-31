Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $580.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $623.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $777.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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