Analyzing Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Bon Natural Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.17 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.22 Bon Natural Life $18.67 million 0.57 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

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Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Bon Natural Life

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Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

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