Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

KIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.33.

KIE traded down GBX 2 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 224.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50. The company has a market cap of £969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.31.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Kier Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

