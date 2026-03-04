Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XP Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,479.33.

Get XP Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPP

XP Power Stock Up 1.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of XP Power stock traded up GBX 17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,347. 14,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.24. The firm has a market cap of £377.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 600 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,466.

In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total transaction of £27,138.08. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.