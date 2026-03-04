Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XP Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,479.33.
XP Power Stock Up 1.3%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total transaction of £27,138.08. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.