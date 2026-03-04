Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given New GBX 1,030 Price Target at Citigroup

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,030 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 840 to GBX 970 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,133.33.

MNDI traded up GBX 9.60 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 838. 10,519,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,332. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 911.57. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 801.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,296.50.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 34,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £302,746.40. Also, insider Mike Powell sold 20,307 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £178,701.60. Insiders acquired 68 shares of company stock valued at $59,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

