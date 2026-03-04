Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock Price

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFIC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,085. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $13.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of ($1.38) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 730,509.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,113,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 4,112,770 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,622,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,511,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,024,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,764 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.