Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 126,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.

In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.

