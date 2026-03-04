St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,870

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,870 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.57.

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,307. 8,318,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,322,018. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 741.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,575.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.78.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

