Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 139,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.59.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE: JFR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by primarily investing in floating rate senior loans and other floating rate debt instruments. The fund focuses on senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, aiming to benefit from variable interest payments that adjust with prevailing short-term rates and to help mitigate interest-rate risk. In pursuing its objective, the fund may also allocate assets to high-yield corporate debt, bank debt and other floating-rate instruments across a range of industries.

The fund employs leverage and a disciplined credit review process to enhance income generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.