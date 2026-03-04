Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $607.48 and last traded at $599.06. 15,452,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 19,910,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.41.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Get Sandisk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.06 and its 200 day moving average is $269.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.