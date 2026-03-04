Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $71.91. Approximately 16,940,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,879,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,647,384. This trade represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,036,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

