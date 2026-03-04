Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 2,302,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AQST. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 246,040 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

