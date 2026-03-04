DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CAO Sells $39,720.00 in Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,977 shares in the company, valued at $774,311.61. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

