Dee Ann Mcintyre Sells 4,250 Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $165,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 437,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,996,888.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.44.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $365.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.34 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JonesTrading increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

