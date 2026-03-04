YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.8% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

RDTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Get YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.