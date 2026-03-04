YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.8% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
RDTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
