Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 1,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9%

AMZN stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,592,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,549,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

