Clearline Capital LP Invests $3.87 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after buying an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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