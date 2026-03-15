Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 179,654 Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 179,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,902,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 208,307 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,589 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 813,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.9%

LBTYA stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($8.14). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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