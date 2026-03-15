Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 314,932 GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 314,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSRFU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

Get GSR IV Acquisition alerts:

GSR IV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.00.

About GSR IV Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSR IV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR IV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.