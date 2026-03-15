Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp $QUMSU

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,052,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,269,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000.

Get Quantumsphere Acquisition alerts:

Quantumsphere Acquisition Stock Performance

QUMSU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Quantumsphere Acquisition Profile

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular geographic region or industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUMSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.