Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $27.34 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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