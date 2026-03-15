Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 365,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LATAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,236,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000.

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Galata Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LATAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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