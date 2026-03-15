Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 851,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,979,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.