Harmonic Inc. $HLIT Stock Position Raised by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,298 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $5,104,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 11.2% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,455,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

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