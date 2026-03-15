Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Survey

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 1 0 3 1 2.80 Enovis 1 0 7 1 2.89

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 271.55%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 106.33%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Enovis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.5% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74% Enovis -52.69% 8.74% 4.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Enovis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.89 million 21.87 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -1.26 Enovis $2.25 billion 0.59 -$1.18 billion ($20.71) -1.11

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

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Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Enovis

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Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

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