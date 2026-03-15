ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.39. 30,454,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 41,543,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

ImmunityBio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 5,837,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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