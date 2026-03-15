Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.6750. 344,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 731,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 6.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.48 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently -70.59%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 135,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

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