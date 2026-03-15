Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. $ATMV

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATMV. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 23.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 233,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATMV opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATMV) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated as a Delaware corporation. The company is a “blank check” issuer formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Having no operating history or ongoing commercial operations prior to a business combination, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp is focused on identifying prospective target companies that align with its investment criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.