Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 920,477 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,477 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $81,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

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Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.4%

JHG opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,941.53. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Evercore reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

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Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

Further Reading

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