Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $106.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,993 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $106,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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