Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 26,506 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,439,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $59.00 target price on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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