Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 26,506 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,439,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on BAC with multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median price target near $62 — a reminder of upside potential if macro conditions stabilize. Bank of America Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Brand and community initiatives (e.g., the Bank of America Chicago Marathon) and ongoing product partnerships support franchise value and client engagement over the long term. 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pumps Record $756 Million into Chicago Economy
- Neutral Sentiment: The Board announced scheduled preferred-stock dividend payments for April/May — routine cash flows for preferred holders that don’t materially change common-share economics. Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in April and May 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: New product/partnership news such as the Zelle DAF disbursement capability is strategically positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term; it’s an execution/UX improvement more relevant to retail client metrics. Zelle® and Bank of America Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Charitable Donations to Nonprofits
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett warned that market behavior looks “ominously close” to 2008, citing oil spikes and private-credit concerns — comments that can amplify risk-off flows into banks and hit sentiment across the sector. Stock Market Behavior is ‘Ominously Close’ to 2008, Warns BofA’s Hartnett
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile selling: reports show Berkshire (and Buffett-related filings) trimmed its BAC stake substantially, and headline coverage of Buffett selling roughly half his position has created fresh negative pressure and media attention. Large shareholder exits weigh on short-term sentiment. Warren Buffett Wrapped Up His Illustrious Investing Career by Selling 50% of His Bank of America Stake and Piling Around $1.2 Billion Into This Scorching-Hot Oil Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide pressure from renewed rate volatility, heavy Treasury issuance and lingering regulatory/capital buffer concerns has driven a bank selloff; BAC’s sensitivity to net interest income assumptions and recent insider/institutional sales magnify downside when investors rotate out of financials. Bank of America falls as rate volatility and sector-wide risk-off sentiment pressure bank shares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
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