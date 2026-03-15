Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $349.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 345,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,693,000 after purchasing an additional 224,494 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,034,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,418,000 after purchasing an additional 867,865 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV opened at $665.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $689.62 and a 200-day moving average of $679.32. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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