Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,195,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,280,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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