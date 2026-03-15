Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Position in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 226,386 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 555,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.The firm had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Further Reading

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