Thomas Herzfeld Acquires 3,760 Shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Stock

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Herzfeld acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,603.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 189,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,424.16. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HERZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

