Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) CEO Markus Warmuth Sells 5,466 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Markus Warmuth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $128,396.34.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of GLUE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 567,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,703. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.63.
GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.
The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.
