Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill Sells 5,394 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 5,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,895.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,659.86. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 2,113,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $213.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company’s pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and ?-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

