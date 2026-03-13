Seven Mile Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 619,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,037,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.15 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.