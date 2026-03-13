Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,163 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $159,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

