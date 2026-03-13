Seven Mile Advisory Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 915.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,653,000 after buying an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after buying an additional 1,827,364 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,866,000 after acquiring an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after acquiring an additional 898,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,283,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,102,000 after acquiring an additional 369,920 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Featured Stories

