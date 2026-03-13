Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $151,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,074.00 to $1,092.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.37.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,265.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $901.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $959.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $857.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

