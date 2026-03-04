Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Ryan Bell Sells 260 Shares

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Bell sold 260 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $17,841.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,584.20. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $74.58.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.17. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.52%.The company had revenue of $473.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.
