Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $110,100.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Gregory Seward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 113,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,349.90. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.

