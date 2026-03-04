iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.3830, with a volume of 6833911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

