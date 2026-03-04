Short Interest in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Expands By 29.5%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,210 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 29th total of 24,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 7,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBT traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.65. 66,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,102. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.34.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

