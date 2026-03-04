Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,043 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 29th total of 1,560 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GURU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

