Insider Selling: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Natali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 14,596,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689,754. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,180 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,210,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 347.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. HSBC cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.