Insider Selling: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chris Natali also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37.
Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 14,596,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689,754. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership to speed freight invoice settlements — PayPal’s collaboration with TCS Blockchain to enable digital-asset settlement for freight invoices promises faster, cheaper settlement for carriers, a tangible revenue/utility push into logistics payments. TCS Blockchain and PayPal Drive Financial Innovation
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant integrations — CellPoint Digital integration broadens PayPal’s merchant reach in travel and retail, easing adoption friction and potentially boosting TPV and checkout share. CellPoint Digital and PayPal Partner
- Positive Sentiment: Contrarian bullish research — at least one sell-side/independent piece argues valuation and catalysts make PYPL attractive, offering a counter-narrative that can support upside interest from value/seeking investors. PayPal Is Attractive At $70
- Neutral Sentiment: Buyout/takeover speculation persists — market chatter about potential acquirers (e.g., Stripe interest) adds M&A optionality but is uncertain; such rumors can boost trading but bring little near-term clarity. PayPal Buyout Rumors
- Negative Sentiment: Wave of securities class-action filings — multiple law firms have filed or solicited lead plaintiffs alleging misleading guidance and projections tied to an FY/Q4 shortfall; legal risk increases headline volatility and potential costs. Levi & Korsinsky Announces Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 miss and share weakness — PayPal’s Q4 revenue and EPS missed estimates, sparking a 12?month low and fresh investor concern about growth trajectory and execution on branded checkout. PayPal Shares Plunge to 12-Month Low
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution — Bernstein and other boutiques are cautious/neutral (Bernstein reaffirmed Market Perform with a ~$45 target), citing deteriorating pricing power; downgrades or low price targets limit near-term upside. Bernstein Sees Limited Upside
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,180 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,210,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 347.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. HSBC cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.55.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
