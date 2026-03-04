Arora Ashish Sells 13,458 Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 13,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,196.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,831,228.75. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $265,200.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $279,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $102,706.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $103,540.01.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $102,915.02.

On Monday, December 22nd, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $106,664.96.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $106,039.97.

On Monday, December 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,294 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $105,831.18.

Cricut stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.17. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 255.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 57,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Cricut reported full-year profitability — ninth consecutive year of profit with net income of $76.7 million and a 10.8% margin, reinforcing the company’s ability to generate consistent earnings. Cricut, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Cricut reported full-year profitability — ninth consecutive year of profit with net income of $76.7 million and a 10.8% margin, reinforcing the company’s ability to generate consistent earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS matched consensus at $0.04 and revenue of $203.6M slightly exceeded estimates (~$202.2M). Hitting EPS expectations limits upside surprises but the revenue beat and healthy margins are constructive. Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates

Q4 results: EPS matched consensus at $0.04 and revenue of $203.6M slightly exceeded estimates (~$202.2M). Hitting EPS expectations limits upside surprises but the revenue beat and healthy margins are constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript is available for investors wanting detail on guidance, margin drivers, and inventory/consumer trends — important for assessing near-term revenue trajectory. Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript is available for investors wanting detail on guidance, margin drivers, and inventory/consumer trends — important for assessing near-term revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent entries appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal from the available short-interest print; treat that data cautiously. (internal data entries)

Short-interest data in recent entries appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal from the available short-interest print; treat that data cautiously. (internal data entries) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ashish Arora sold 60,000 shares on March 2 at an average price of $4.28 (~$256,800), reducing his stake by ~1.58%; insider sales can raise investor concern about near-term confidence. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: CEO Ashish Arora sold 60,000 shares on March 2 at an average price of $4.28 (~$256,800), reducing his stake by ~1.58%; insider sales can raise investor concern about near-term confidence. Negative Sentiment: Further insider selling: CEO Arora sold an additional 13,458 shares on March 3 at an average price of $4.25 (~$57,197), a smaller but additive downward signal on insider positioning. InsiderTrades – Arora Ashish

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

